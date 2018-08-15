New ride at Canada's Wonderland will be the most epic dive coaster ever

Next Spring, the people of Toronto will have immediate access to the longest, fastest and tallest dive roller coaster in the world thanks to Canada's Wonderland.

That's right — Ontario's premier amusement park is finally joining the ranks of Cedar Point, Six Flags, Nagashima Spa Land and other world-class thrill hubs to break an international ride record of its own.

Meet the Yukon Striker: A 75-metre-high dive coaster with top speeds of up to 130 km/h, more than 1.1 kilometres of track, and a freaking underwater tunnel.

Canada's Wonderland announced the record-setting roller coaster on Wednesday morning, revealing that it will be up and running in time for the Vaughan, Ontario amusement park's 2019 season.

Yukon Striker will be situated in a new, themed area of the park called "Frontier Canada" — something that Wonderland says has been in the making for more than 37 years.

"The area will represent the rugged Yukon backcountry during the Klondike Gold Rush era of the late 1890s," reads a press release.

"Yukon Striker will join rides Lumberjack, Flying Canoes, Mighty Canadian Minebuster, Soaring Timbers, Timberwolf Falls, and White Water Canyon as the signature attractions in this newly

themed section of the park."

The new coaster itself, designed by Swiss design consultancy Bolliger & Mabillard, will doubtlessly be the main draw.

Canada's Wonderland says that riders will experience an "exhilarating journey" along mountainous tracks that include spectacular views of the Toronto skyline.

"The coaster features a 'hold and dive' element where riders will literally be hanging on the edge of their seats, on one of three wide,

floorless trains, breathlessly awaiting the 90-degree, 245-foot drop," reads the release.

"Once released, the coaster dives from zero to 130 kilometres per hour straight down into an underwater tunnel before soaring up over steel track, propelling riders through four dynamic inversions and gravity-defying weightlessness."

#BREAKING - Wonderland is getting a new coaster. The Yukon striker will be the longest, fastest and tallest dive coaster in the world. 3,625 feet long & 223 feet high. it drops riders into an underwater tunnel. Will open in 2019. Wonderland also planning to open though X-Mas. pic.twitter.com/akpE2hMUfY — Richard Southern (@richard680news) August 15, 2018

When it opens, Yukon Striker will be Wonderland's 17th coaster and Canada's first-ever dive coaster — officially placing Wonderland among the world’s top three amusement parks with the most roller coasters.

See you in line.