Kellogg cereal factory in Ontario is transforming into a Christmas market

It may only be the start of November, but that doesn't mean you can’t start getting into the holiday spirit a little early this year.

This year, there's the usual slate of Christmas-themed bars, indoor Christmas festivals, Christmas villages with Polar Express trains and a whole lot more.

To add to your list of must-do holiday activities, the Merry Market is back in London, Ontario for its third year.

Held inside an old cereal factory, the grounds are transformed into a magical Christmas ground, filled with fun experiences for everyone.

To kick off the launch weekend, there will be a lighting of a 35-foot Christmas tree decorated with a combination of sparkles and Kellogg cereal-inspired ornaments.

The market is split into two sections. The Winter Village is held outdoors in wooden huts decorated with greenery, where local vendors sell food, drinks and gifts.

Grab a warm drink and stroll towards Twinkle Town, which has more local vendors, a donation drive to support charities and more shops and restaurants.

To capture this magical moment forever, head to their popular backdrops, ice sculptures or big red phone booth decorated for the holidays to take a family picture.

The Merry Market will be held from Dec. 1 to Dec. 18. at 100 Kellogg Lane in London, Ontario, and free parking is available anywhere on the property.

Admission fee is $8 for adults.