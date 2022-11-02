One of the world's largest indoor Christmas festivals opens in Toronto this month

It's only the beginning of the month but the city is alive with events and decorations for the upcoming holiday season. Christmas markets, lights festivals and holiday concerts are just some of the events happening in Toronto.

To add to your list of fun holiday-themed activitie, Glow Christmas Toronto is back for another year, but with a special theme.

It will feature a million twinkling lights formed into shapes and sculptures that celebrate Christmas around the world,

"Glow Christmas is an all-in-one experience that will delight all of your senses in a controlled environment out of the cold," says Event Director Ryan Ward in a press release.

"Be dazzled by a twinkling tour of the globe, enjoy specialty cocktails and holiday foods, search for unique and one-of-a-kind gifts and even spend some time with the most popular couple of the season, Santa and Mrs. Claus."

You can savour food, sip on holiday-inspired drinks and shop for gifts, all beneath the glow of more than a million twinkling lights.

Tours are expected to last for 90 minutes to two hours at a reasonable pace.

Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Glow Christmas Toronto will be happening from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31. at the Toronto Congress Centre on Dixon Road in Etobicoke.