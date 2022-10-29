Dazzling lights festival with Christmas market opening near Toronto

Back for its third year, you can visit and experience the Holiday Nights of Lights festival featuring over 1.5 million LED lights that are animated and synchronized to holiday tunes.

Guests will have the opportunity to walk through massive ornaments, animated tunnels and Mistletoe Lane upon exiting the light show - the festival's newest pop-up experience and nighttime hot spot.

The festival will feature fun things to do like bumper cars on ice, while other experiences include a cozy fireside lounge, blizzard bar, Santa's den, a cute and chic vendor's market, midway rides and several different food trucks if you feel like you need a bite.

General admission is $8 and adult passes are $19.99, with tickets available online. Find it from November 24, 2022 to January 7 2023, at Assembly Park, 80 Interchange Way in Vaughan.