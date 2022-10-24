Mariah Carey is having a Christmas concert in Toronto

If your favourite Christmas song is All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey then make sure to grab some tickets as she's having a concert in Toronto this holiday season.

The queen of Christmas music is slowly starting to defrost to have you singing along to some cheery tunes in a few months' time.

The singer-songwriter announced that she will be hosting two holiday concerts this December, with one in New York and luckily for us, one in Toronto.

The last time the pop diva was in town during the holidays was back in 2016 when she came to sing in front of the Hudson's Bay holiday window displays and had to divert the Queen streetcar for the free show.

Mariah Carey will be bringing her holiday special Merry Christmas To All! to Scotiabank Arena on December 11, just in time to bring you some holiday cheer.

If all you want for Christmas is to hear Carey sing her hit 1994 tune and other classic holiday songs, make sure to grab tickets when they go sale October 28 at 10:00 a.m.