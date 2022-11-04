Toronto's Christmas-themed bar Miracle on Bloor St. is opening for the holidays

The winter holidays are just around the corner and with that, it means the resurgence of all your favourite festive activities including sipping on holiday-themed drinks.

Miracle Toronto on Bloor Street is back for another year of their beloved Christmas-themed bar filled with festive drinks and a ton of kitschy decor.

From presents to twinkling lights, the bar will be completely transformed to make it feel like you've been transported to the North Pole.

Take a sip from 13 different festive drinks including a holiday spiked chia, a snowball old-fashioned and the choice between a naughty or nice shot that you can sip in decor glasses.

New this year, the bar will be hosting holiday drag shows, in collaboration with VisionDrag, where you can watch some of your favourite local queens strut their stuff all while sipping on an Xmas cocktail.

Make sure to dress for the occasion and throw on your best ugly Christmas sweater when headed to the bar.

This year, the bar will be donating $1 of every drink to Nellie's Shelter, an organization providing shelter, education and advocacy for women and children in the GTA.

Miracle Toronto will be popping up at 875 Bloor Street West and is running from November 18 through December 31.

The holiday drag shows will run on three dates on November 19, December 3 and December 17. Tickets start at $30.