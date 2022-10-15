This farm near Toronto is turning into a Christmas village with a Polar Express train

It's almost the most wonderful time of the year and with that means the resurgence of all your favourite winter holiday activities such as building snowmen, visiting light festivals and catching up with Santa.

You won't have to travel all the way to the North Pole to catch a glimpse of old Saint Nick at Santa's Village.

Just like last year, Niemi's Family Farm in Mount Albert, about a 90-minute drive from Toronto, is transforming into a magical Christmas village and market this holiday season.

The family farm is known for its Scandanavian Christmas Land, an outdoor adventure that includes a walk through a twinkly forest and a wagon ride.

Warm up by the bonfire and toast some marshmallows to make delicious smores after a day packed with outdoor activities.

Just like the Distillery Winter Village in The Distilery District, the farm is also hosting its annual Christmas Market that will feature over 50 local vendors selling holiday-themed treats and handmade goods.

New to the farm this year is the Polar Express train. All aboard the holiday train that will take you around the farm to meet the animals that live there.

While you're at the farm, why not pick out a Christmas tree to take home to decorate?

Don't forget to stop by Santa's workshop before you leave to grab a photo, it is a tradition.

Make sure to dress appropriately for the weather since the market is all outdoors.

Tickets must be booked online in advance. You can buy a one-day ticket for $19.99 or a season pass for unlimited visits for $39.99. Each ticket includes a ride on the Polar Express train.

Christmas Land and the Christmas Market at Niemi's Family Farm runs on select dates from November 12 through December 22.