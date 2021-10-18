This farm near Toronto is transforming into a magical Christmas village

The winter holidays are coming up which means the return of holiday favourite activities such as building gingerbread houses, going to drive-thru light festivals, and visiting Santa.

This year, you won't have to travel all the way to the North Pole to visit Santa's Village.

Located in Mount Albert, just an hour's drive from Toronto, Niemi's Family Farm is transforming into a Christmas village and market for the winter holiday season.

The family farm is known for its Scandanavian Christmas Land, which is a self-guided outdoor adventure that includes going for a walk through the twinkly forest and a wagon ride.

After a day full of activities, why not warm up by the fire and roast some marshmallows to top off your cup of hot chocolate.

Just like the Toronto Christmas Market in The Distillery District, Niemies Family Farm also hosts their annual Christmas Market where you'll be able to buy treats and goods made by local vendors.

After you've visited the market, take a stroll through the farm to meet some cute animals and for some perfect winter holiday photos around the farm. Why not pick out a Christmas tree while you're there to take home and decorate.

Don't forget to stop by and visit Santa for a photo, it's an annual tradition after all.

Remember to dress warmly for the weather since the event is all outdoors.

Tickets must be booked in advance online. You can purchase one-time tickets for $14.99 or you can get a seasons pass for unlimited visits for $39.99.

Christmas Land and the Christmas Market run on select dates from Nov. 12 through Dec. 22.