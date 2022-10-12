Highly anticipated drive-thru Christmas trail returning to Toronto

This holiday season, Toronto will be seeing the return of Canadian Tire's highly anticipated Canadian Tire Christmas Trail, an immersive experience that highlights the magic of Christmastime.

As Canadian Tire is nearing its 100th birthday, the company plans to make 2022 the Christmas of the century with its drive-along trail, interactive displays with thousands of twinkling lights, festive treats, live entertainment and so much more.

Now in its third year, this special event has sold out annually since it started.

You'll also have the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Clause from the comfort of your own vehicle.

But that's not all, visitors will travel through a tunnel that opens into several market huts, with carollers, a skating rink, a merry-go-round and a Ferris wheel.

You can have fun at the ski hill, and get some tobogganing in while huge inflatable Santas provide a larger-than-life atmosphere. The fan-favourite Santa photo-opp is also back this year, and you'll find him through some gates to the North Pole at this winter wonderland.

Tickets will go on sale on November 6 at 12:00 p.m EST at www.CTChristmasTickets.com. New tickets will be released biweekly on Sundays at 12 p.m. EST.

The cost is $25 per vehicle and the proceeds will be donated to Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities to benefit child and youth sports throughout Canada.

The 1.5-km holiday trail is located at 1000 Murray Ross Parkway in North York and will be open to the public from November 12 to December 23.