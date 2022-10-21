Ontario winter lights festival will feature two sparkling tunnels

One of the best activities during the winter holidays is being able to check out all the dazzling light festivals. If you're looking to add a new one to your list, then make sure to check out this light festival that has two epic light tunnels near Toronto.

Gift of Lights is an immersive light experience located at Bingemans Centre in Kitchener.

Just like the Canadian Tire Christmas Trail, the festival will be a drive-thru event so you can experience all the shimmering displays in the comfort and warmth of your own vehicle.

The two-kilometre experience will feature over 300 animated and static light displays and over one million twinkling lights that will be accompanied by a holiday score that you can tune into on your radio.

The festival will also feature not one but two 150-foot-long tunnels that will surely make for Instagram-worthy photos.

Although Gifts of Light is a drive-thru festival, there will be three nights when you'll be able to walk through the festival instead of driving.

On November 27, December 12, and December 28 the festival will be closed to vehicles so you can check it out on foot and get up close and personal with the displays.

Gifts of Light is set to run from November 12 through December 31. Tickets are priced at $24.95 per vehicle and must be booked online as there is a timed entry. For the walk-in dates, tickets are priced at $11.95 per person.

New this year is the Jingle Bell Rock experience which is also an outdoor lights festival that will feature a 40-foot-tall dancing illumination all synchronized to your favourite holiday music.

This festival will be a walk-through event with a ton of activities to get you into the holiday spirit including firepits for roasting marshmallows, cookie decoration, live entertainment and more.

Jingle Bell Rock is also held at the Bingemans Centre and is set to run on November 12 through January 7. Tickets are priced starting at $10.95.

Tickets to Jingle Bell Rock are separate from Gifts of Lights but can be purchased as an add-on.