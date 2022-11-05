Canada's Wonderland is launching an epic winter festival this month

Now that spooky season is over, it's time to get into the festive holiday spirit as Winterfest at Canada's Wonderland is back, this month!

Just like in previous years, the amusement park is set to transform its ground into an immersive magical winter wonderland with millions of twinkly lights.

The immersive holiday experience features the return of annual favourites like skating on Snow Flake Lake, Tinker's Toy Factory Musical, live shows, and 23 themed holiday rides.

New this year is the Lazy Bear Lodge, the park's newest restaurant that will be decked out with fire pits and festive wood-fired food.

Another new attraction is Jack Frost's Igloo Village where you can rent your own private and cozy igloo for the night that is complete with concierge food and drinks service.

Roam through the park and check out all the festive decor that will be the perfect backdrop for your Instagram-worthy photo. Along with themed areas, Christmas trees will be scatted around the park, with two 50-foot Christmas trees on International Street that will have a nightly tree-lighting ceremony.

Some of your favourite holiday characters will also be walking around as well as appearances from Mrs. Claus and jolly old St. Nick.

After all the holiday fun, pick up festive holiday-themed treats or a warm cup of gourmet hot chocolate that will keep you warm for the rest of the night.

Make sure to stop by the gift shops before you head out to grab some holiday gifts perfect for anyone on your shopping list.

Winterfest is set to run on select nights from November 18 through December 31.

Tickets and activities won't be sold at the gates and must be purchased online prior to entrance. Tickets are priced starting at $29.99 while admission is free for Gold and Platinum season pass holders.