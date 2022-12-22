You can live your own Hallmark movie in this enchanting Ontario town

If you're a lover of holiday rom-coms and are usually glued to the Hallmark channel this time of year, you might be thrilled to know that a town right here in Ontario could be the backdrop of some of your favourite movies.

The charming small town of Almonte located just outside Ottawa has been the go-to filming destination for tons of holiday films, particularly ones set in cold-weather places like Alaska and Vermont.

It's not hard to see why it was coined "Mini Hollywood North". Gorgeous 19th-century stone buildings, quaint shops, and beautiful scenic views including the Mississippi River make Almonte picture-perfect.

This winter, consider a road trip out to see this magical destination and check out these frequently-featured spots.

Mill Street

If you’re a Hallmark movie super fan, you might recognize the pretty storefronts of Mill Street, which have been featured many times on the small screen. With an almost-European feel, it's full of cozy cafes, bakeries, art galleries, and local shops. Mill Street makes an appearance in Maps and Mistletoe and Christmas Festival of Ice.

While you're strolling the town, pop into Mill Street Books for a paperback or an author book reading, or L.G. Lee & Sons hardware store, which made an appearance in Unlocking Christmas.

Refuel at one of the cafes or restaurants you've seen on TV, like Baker Bob's for scrumptious baked goods or Cafe Postino for Italian eats.

Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm

30 minutes from Almonte, you'll find Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm which has been featured in various Hallmark and Lifetime productions. While we can't promise you'll fall in love with a hunky Christmas tree farmer and ride off into the sunset, you might just fall in love with the farm's hot chocolate, treats, bonfires, and winter activities they offer.

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum is a unique historical space that explores the history of the woollen industry in the Mississippi Valley. It has fascinating exhibits on industrial textiles and fibre works of art. The museum has made appearances in several films, including Unlocking Christmas and A Cheerful Christmas.

Almonte Old Town Hall

The historic Almonte Old Town Hall built in 1885 is a sight to see, and has been spotted in numerous movies including Christmas Scavenger Hunt. Its location is equally picturesque, right next to the Mississippi River.

Whether you're a Hallmark movie buff or not, one visit to this enchanting cinematic town and you might just become a fan.