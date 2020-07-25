Sandbanks Provincial Park comes with breathtaking dunes and white sand beaches

Sandbanks Provincial Park is home to impressive sand dunes, white-sand beaches and scenic walking trails. It's a Caribbean-like oasis and ideal beach destination right here in Ontario.

Located less than three hours from Toronto in Prince Edward County, the park boasts a number of sandy beaches including Outlet Beach, Sandbanks Beach and Dunes Beach.

The silky soft white sand and clear blue water at these beaches are similar to what you'd find in the tropics.

Two of the finest bay mouth sandbar and coastal sand dune systems in the province can also be found here, with over 12 kilometres of sand dunes stretching along Lake Ontario.

The park also has six different walking trails that allow visitors to explore the dunes and surrounding wetlands.

The 2.5-kilometre Sandbanks Dunes Trail, in particular, will bring you right through the massive sand formations.

The Lakeview Trail that leads you along the edge of Lake Ontario is another that’ll offer up some picturesque views.

There's usually also a ton of water activities to enjoy, however, canoe, kayak and paddle board rentals are currently unavailable. The picnic shelters and barbecues will also be off-limits at this time.

If you plan on visiting for the day keep in mind that the park is at its busiest on weekends, with possible wait times getting as long as two hours. Luckily, park staff post wait-time updates on Twitter.

Still, it might be best to visit during the week if possible in order to avoid the crowds.

There are also campgrounds within the park and plenty of nearby cottages that you can rent if you’re looking to extend your visit.

Sandbanks is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the summer and the cost to enter the park is $21 per vehicle, giving you all-day access to the beaches and trails.