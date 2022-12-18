This beautiful village in Ontario is one of the most charming winter destinations

Elora in Ontario is the perfect blend of small-town charm meets outdoor adventure. The town was once called "Ontario's most beautiful village" by one of the Group of Seven painters A.J. Casson, and it isn't hard to see why it earned that title.

In the summer, visitors flock to explore the expansive gorge for ziplining, river tubing, and stroll through the quaint town. But once the snow falls, Elora transforms into a different kind of winter playground.

Here are some of the best things to do in Elora in the winter.

Hike along the Elora Gorge

The rugged cliffs and freezing waters are a stunning sight to see, and some trails can take you up close and personal to the gorge. You can hike or snowshoe the Victoria Park Trail which has a lookout spot called Lover’s Leap for a breathtaking bird’s-eye view. Side trails also have access the river bed below if you're up for the slippery adventure.

Try ice climbing

While this sounds daunting in itself, Elora offers a super unique experience to try ice climbing for both advanced and beginner climbers alike. One Axe Pursuits provides lessons and the opportunity to scale a 20 metre high man-made ice wall over the edge of the gorge.

Explore a historic museum with countless trails

The Wellington County Museum and Archives is a 53-acre National Historic Site located along the Grand River right across from the gorge.

You can rent snowshoes and explore the museum’s trails along the gorge, or visit the historic cemetery where over 200 residents of the 1877 former poor house rest. There is also a fantastic toboganning hill and an outdoor rink to skate on at the museum.

Indulge in luxury at the Elora Mill Hotel & Spa

The Elora Mill Hotel & Spa is a luxurious destination with quite possibly the best views around. Perched above the gorge, you'll get panoramic views of the dramatic cliffs and river below while unwinding with first class treatments.

The hotel has 27 beautiful suites, restaurants with locally-inspired cuisine, a fitness facility, pools, hot tubs, and more.