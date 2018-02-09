Sports & Play
April Barrett
Posted 3 hours ago
The 5 most romantic small towns to visit near Toronto

Ontario is covered in picturesque small towns perfect for weekend getaways, but there's a small group of these destinations that really dial up the charm for those looking to escape with a significant other. From quaint architecture to cute restaurants, these are places to experience as a pair.

Here are my picks for the most romantic small towns near Toronto.

Niagara-on-the-Lake

Not only is the main drag here one of the prettiest in the province, there's loads of places to savour local wine and food (Treadwell, Blackhouse, and the Cannery come to mind). Add in lots of vintage hotels and you have the recipe for an indulgent and romantic escape.

Elora

Elora is known for its stunning gorge, and the David Street Bridge overlooking it. Try the walking trail that starts at the Elora Mill, and has lookouts over the frozen Elora Gorge Falls. Take shelter at the Flying Leap, a Victorian B&B with a very homey vibe ($120+ per night).

Paris

Located where the Grand River meets the Nith River, this picturesque town is all cobblestone and quaint old buildings downtown. Pay a visit to the Wincey Mills historic market by day before heading to a light show at Penman’s Dam. The Arlington Hotel is a deal at $129 a night.

Port Hope

This little town on the banks of the Ganaraska River is known for its many vintage and antique shops. You and your better half can catch a live show or movie at the beautiful Capitol Theatre before spending the night at the newly revamped Hotel Carlyle. The pubs are nice here, too.

Cambridge/Galt

The old town of Galt is part of the municipality of Cambridge. The quaint little historic district boasts a collection of 19th century buildings along the Grand River that'll shuttle you to Europe. Get dinner at the beautiful Cambridge Mill or splurge on a night at Langdon Hall.

