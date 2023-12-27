The top 25 new cheap eats in Toronto by neighbourhood

New cheap eats in Toronto bring you flavours from all around the world without hurting your bank account. In a city notorious for its high prices, it's a comfort to know there are still places out there that are offering delicious, high quality dishes at an affordable price.

Here are my picks for the top new cheap eats in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Chilliy Pepper Tacos is serving up a delectable and affordable selection of tacos, burritos and tortas on house made tortillas.

For the solo diner, head to Yunnan Noodle Shack, the city's first solitary dining experience for a steaming bowl of noodles.

Nana's Creperie serves a selection of savoury and sweet crepe and waffle dishes for a unique and frugal breakfast.

Indian restaurant Mumbaikar has a huge selection of curry and rice dishes including plenty of vegetarian options.

Bringing juicy tacos and burritos to Bloor West, Taqueria el Pastorcito is a perfect spot for all Mexican food lovers (so, everyone).

Acute Pizzeria offers an array of sourdough-crust pizzas starting at just $11 as well as pizza by the slice. Try out these cheesy creations for your next casual pizza night.

With locations in the U.S., Portugal, Hong Kong and more, Afuri Ramen is supplying ramen-induced joy to the Village. They make their broth and noodles in house daily, and you can taste the difference.

Tacos are famously one of the best bang-for-your-buck dishes on the market, and Tequila Imperial is proving that true one tortilla at a time. With a menu that showcases the best of Mexican cuisine, you'll be glad you tried this spot out.

For tearjerkingly good smash burgers, hot chicken and milkshakes, head to Friday Burger Company, where burgers start at $10.

Masa Deli serves up heaping South American-inspired sandwiches with ingredients like Chimichuri steak, Queso Fresco and Cilantro Lime rice.

Hem Social is the place to go for quick and fast Vietnamese dishes in a cozy, casual atmosphere. Dine on Pho, Banh Mi, Dumplings and more, all at a great price.

Cubano Kings is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it restaurant that you most definitely don't want to miss. Serving Miami-style dishes like Ventanita, Cubano sandwiches, and pastelitos, the unassuming space is a stark contrast to the massive flavour within.

Keko Shawarma offers Mediterranean classics like shawarma, kebab and pide (Mediterranean pizza), so you can pick and choose between great-and-greasy and light-and-fresh.

Try Leyenda for their nothin' fancy menu of classic Tacos like Carne Asada and Chicken Tinga with a side of guac and churros for dessert.

Located in the East York Eats Food Hall, LOZ Shawarma is a classic Shawarma spot with the classic shawarma prices you know and love. For a quick, affordable meal that always satisfies, this is your spot.

Dang Smoke BBQ started out as a food truck but has now taken up residence in their new space. They offer smoked brisket, pulled pork and a whole host of other barbecue dishes that you'll love. Just remember your wet wipes.

After moving locations from Parkdale to Little Italy and finally settling on their new space on Gerrard, Harry's Charbroiled is serving the same burgers and sandwiches that have kept regulars coming back again and again, no matter where they are.

Bear Steak Sandwiches only has two items on the menu: the Original Steak Sandwich and the roast Pork Sandwich. While that sounds like it's a limited selection, it's actually just them focusing on doing two things really, really well.

Yet another Taco entry on this list. What can I say? Tacos are as cheap as they are delicious, and nowhere is this more true than Taqueria El Valiente.

Souvlike serves Greek dishes like Gyros, Souvlaki platters and salads at their latest location in Roncesvalles. For the East Enders, don't worry, their original location is at Pape and Danforth.

Chatorey is bringing Indian Street Food to the city with their spiced fries served in cute glass jars that you can take home with you after your meal. Sounds like a BOGO to me.

Whether you're stocking up on amazing baked goods or sitting down for a meal, Romi's is your new best friend. A market, bakery and restaurant specializing in Israeli cuisine, make sure to pick up a loaf of their soft Challah while you're there.

Get a taste of the Carribean at Island Foods. Choose from a variety of curries served either in a roti or as a meal with curried potatoes and mixed vegetables and watch your mood instantly improve.

When you think of ramen, do you think of the broth first? Megumi Mazesoba will change that. At Toronto's first restaurant serving brothless ramen you'll get all of the Japanese flavours you love without the risk of spillage.

If traversing downtown Toronto has you feeling hangry, Mayday Burger will sort you right out. Serving smash burgers, fried chicken sandwiches and more, this burger joint saves the day every time.