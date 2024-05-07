Eat & Drink
pickle festival toronto

Canada's largest pickle festival coming to Toronto

Toronto's huge pickle festival — the biggest in Canada, for that matter —is returning this fall to pay homage to one of the city's favourite snacks.

Joy, laughter, delight; all terms that describe me when I talk about, think about or eat pickles. There's just something about the vinegar-y treat that hits the spot every time, and Henderson Brewing Co. agrees.

Back for a second year, Henderson's Picklefest is returning this fall for two days packed with two of the best fermented goodies money can buy: pickles and beer.

"As craft beer aficionados, we revel in the complex fermentation processes, making this festival a perfect fusion of our passions," says Henderson co-founder Adin Wener. "Plus, I just love watching people's faces light up when they talk about pickles."

Over 50 vendors will be serving up pickled foods, fermented drinks and more, alongside pickle-inspired cocktails and a marketplace of local crafts, gourmet goods and pickle-icious merchandise.

Joining the festival for the first time this year, the 'Show Us Your Pickle' competition is inviting home-picklers to put their fermented masterpieces to the test in hopes of earning the title of 'the Big Dill.'

Some of the vendors confirmed to be in attendance this year include Alchemy Pickle company, Big D's Pickle Shack, Cheeky Pickles Co., Dill Dough, Dill-usional, Marty's Pickles, Pickled Goodness Foods, Romi's, Salt + Mustard, Switzers and Woof Dawg.

Picklefest 2024 is taking place on October 5 and 6 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Henderson Brewing Co., and tickets, priced at $15, are available through Henderson's website.

