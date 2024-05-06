Olivia Chow just named two of her favourite Toronto food spots

Having lived in Toronto since the early 1970s, Olivia Chow — now the 66th Mayor of Toronto — is certainly no stranger to the city's diverse culinary scene.

blogTO recently sat down with Chow to discuss her first on-screen role on Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, where she made her acting debut as a friend of Inspector Vivienne Holness, played by Karen Robinson.

When asked about her favourite food spots in Toronto, Chow shouted out one pizzeria and one bakery without hesitation.

Her first pick was North of Brooklyn Pizzeria, which boasts a handful of locations around the city on Queen Street West, Church Street, and Avenue Road.

The Brooklyn-style pizzeria serves up whole pies and slices in a variety of classic flavours like Margherita and pepperoni, as well as innovation combinations like the truffle shuffle, kale and bacon, and "Green Out," with mozzarella, spinach, and salsa verde.

"It's slightly more expensive, but it’s so good. The spices they use especially the basil, the fresh basil they use, oh my God, and I like thin crust," Chow told blogTO.

Next on Chow's list of recommendations was Petit Delights, located in Scarborough.

The bakery offers a variety of French pastries, including eclairs, Napoleans, and crème brûlée, as well as custom cakes, Montreal-style bagels, brewed coffee, and bubble tea.

The bakery is helmed by husband and wife duo, Inpan Veluppillai and Thushy Thevarajah, who opened up the space following the success of their Montreal-based business, Desserts ETC.

A French pastry place by a Tamil couple. I thought wow, that are trained in Montreal. How Toronto is that?" Chow told blogTO.

"I met the father, so proud of the daughter, and trained in a very fancy place in Montreal is now opening the store up in Scarborough."

You can find Petit Delights at 2130 Morningside Ave. Unit 1.