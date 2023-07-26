Ottawa may have an undeserved reputation for not being the most exciting city to travel to, but it seems things are turning around for the capital city after being ranked a top travel destination for 2023.

It's also gaining traction as a fantastic destination for outdoor-lovers and adventure-seekers — and it's the only capital city where you can go white water rafting right through it.

The Ottawa River's combination of rapids and mild, slow-flowing sections makes it ideal for tubing, and several companies in the city offer incredible excursions where you can float serenely past spectacular scenery.

Ottawa City Rafting's 2.5-hour tour, operating since 2014, is where you'll get a family-friendly guided trip through the city on the Ottawa River. The rapids here are pretty chill, making it a great spot for almost everyone (it's recommended for people over the age of 5).

Paddlers will get to body surf the lazy river, cliff jump, and drift past countless ecological and historic sights, including the Canadian War Museum and iconic Parliament Buildings. Tickets cost $94 per adult and $79 for youth.

Wilderness Tours also offers a myriad of white water experiences, ranging in intensity from a calm float to high-octane rapids.

Their Lazy River Tubing option extends for 3 km down the river for 1.5 hours. Here, you'll get your own individual tube and equipment, including a life jacket and paddle, and can explore the river at your leisure.

You can even upgrade your trip to include lunch and make a day out of it. Tickets cost $39 per person for tubing, or $59 for the lunch package.

For thrill-seekers, opt for their medium to high adventure white water rafting tours, which start at $159 per person and lasts for 4 — 5 hours.