Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto to quebec city

Toronto is getting a new direct flight to the most European city in North America

Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Porter Airlines has just announced they'll be launching a daily service from Toronto to North America's most European city, giving travellers more ways to visit beautiful Quebec City.

Starting May 17, the Canadian airline will offer daily round-trip service from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport.

The round-trip flights will be operated on Porter's new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, featuring complimentary beer and wine served in real glassware, free premium snacks, free WiFi, and no middle seats. 

Passengers who upgrade to PorterReserve can also take advantage of priority check-in, extra legroom, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and a selection of meals. 

The recently added service builds on existing Porter flights between Québec City and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Intended as a seasonal addition to the airline's schedule, the new route is set to run until Oct. 26. 

Québec City-bound flights will depart daily from Pearson Airport at 9 a.m. and arrive at 10:25 a.m. Toronto-bound flights will depart from Jean Lesage Airport at 11:20 a.m. and arrive at 12:53 p.m., local time. 

Lead photo by

littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Toronto is getting a new direct flight to the most European city in North America

American tourist gives Toronto glowing review and here are their favourite spots

Police brought in to deal with unruly crowd of Toronto-bound Air Canada passengers

Moving from Canada is becoming a popular but controversial choice

You can visit stunning ice caves hidden beside a quiet lake in Ontario this winter

Wye Marsh is Ontario's perfect winter spot for boardwalk trails and wildlife viewing

The top 5 hotels in Niagara-on-the-Lake

The ghost town of Eldorado offers a glimpse back in time to the era of Ontario's gold rush