Toronto is getting a new direct flight to the most European city in North America

Porter Airlines has just announced they'll be launching a daily service from Toronto to North America's most European city, giving travellers more ways to visit beautiful Quebec City.

Starting May 17, the Canadian airline will offer daily round-trip service from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport.

The round-trip flights will be operated on Porter's new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, featuring complimentary beer and wine served in real glassware, free premium snacks, free WiFi, and no middle seats.

Passengers who upgrade to PorterReserve can also take advantage of priority check-in, extra legroom, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and a selection of meals.

The recently added service builds on existing Porter flights between Québec City and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Intended as a seasonal addition to the airline's schedule, the new route is set to run until Oct. 26.

Québec City-bound flights will depart daily from Pearson Airport at 9 a.m. and arrive at 10:25 a.m. Toronto-bound flights will depart from Jean Lesage Airport at 11:20 a.m. and arrive at 12:53 p.m., local time.