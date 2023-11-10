The future of Toronto's island airport may be in doubt

Though Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has faced some pushback to proposed expansion plans over the years, it sees nearly 3 million passengers each year, generating some $1.2 billion annually and receiving numerous accolades in the process.

But, along with ever-present opposition to ever permitting jets at the island airport, it seems that PortsToronto — which owns and manages the hub — may be gearing up to defend the airport's existence in general.

As the 1983 Tripartite Agreement that allows Billy Bishop to operate is set to expire in 2033, it seems that one stakeholder is prepared to present a case against the property.

A recently-publicized letter from PortsToronto to the founder of Toronto advocacy group Waterfront for All acknowledges a certain tone at the latter group's Annual General Meeting this week that seemed to question the airport's future.

"[PortsToronto is] concerned that the purpose of the discussion may have changed, and is instead geared towards the Tripartite Agreement and the future of the airport," the letter reads.

It notes that representatives were under the impression that their appearance at the meeting was to provide "an overview of PortsToronto's businesses and initiatives along the waterfront... and only general updates about Billy Bishop."

Toronto: The federal @PortsToronto is gearing up to defend the island airport. A debate is coming, and it will be a huge one for the shape of the city. pic.twitter.com/rLaO0dULLo — Alex Bozikovic (@alexbozikovic) November 10, 2023

Especially concerning, it seems, is a report authored by Waterfront for All founder Ed Hore last month titled "Does Toronto need two airports?"

In the doc, Hore notes that Pearson is "only about 20 kilometres from the island airport" and that "closing the island airport in practice means Porter Airlines would simply move to Pearson (as it's already doing)."

He also refers to the window to nix the hub after the agreement ends in a decade as "a once-in-lifetime chance" to free up the valuable island site for other uses, seeming to suggest as much.

What’s the issue with the airport? It brings people in and out of the city efficiently, it’s affordable, it’s accessible. — Your New Step Mom™️ (@new_step_mom) November 10, 2023

Hore's suggestions are timed weeks before City Council's Executive Committee meeting to determine next steps for responding to PortsToronto's request to extend the current agreement between it, the City and Transport Canada to let the runways operate for another 50 years.

In response to Hore's writings, the government business enterprise has said it is "developing a formal framework to engage with the public on this important topic," and discourages Waterfront for All from continuing to drum up discussion on the subject so unofficially.

"[We ]believe any presentations or discussions are better undertaken within the formal parameters... Ports Toronto wants to respect this process and not engage in informal public discussions," the letter reads.

"Please be assured that we're absolutely committed to a thoughtful, inclusive and robust public consultation process surrounding the Tripartite Agreement and RESA, and welcome the opportunity to present to Waterfront for All and its member communities in early 2024."

Billy Bishop Airport is something in Toronto that works well. Bring other infrastructure and services up to its level. — duncan (@duncandourish) November 10, 2023

Aside from the odd naysayer, it seems that many online appreciate the convenience and service that Billy Bishop affords compared to Pearson, which some note is brutal to get to via transit.

A report from U of T professor and urbanist Dr. Richard Florida at the beginning of this year calls the travel hub "central to Toronto's prosperity," as it "brings tourists and much-needed revenue to the city and its urban core." Some have noted that the runways have been seeing fewer flights since May of this year compared to the same period last year, though.

A representative from PortsToronto confirmed to blogTO late Friday afternoon that they are committed to ongoing constructive dialogue between all partners, stakeholders and the community as the 2033 date looms.

"As we plan for the future of the airport, we are designing a public consultation plan to ensure that the future vision for the airport reflects the needs and expectations of Toronto residents and the visitors to Toronto," they said.

"We are excited for the future of this airport and look forward to sharing details of the consultation plan with our stakeholder community when it is completed."