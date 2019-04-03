Toronto airport ranked one of the best in the world

Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport has once again been ranked as one of the world's favourite flight hubs in a global survey of nearly 14 million airline passengers worldwide.

While small, the airport on the Toronto Islands is beloved both locally and abroad for its comfortable lounges, gorgeous fly-in views and direct proximity to downtown Toronto.

We know this, because it just won its sixth consecutive Skytrax World Airport Award.

Skytrax, which surveys millions of flyers from over 100 nations at 550 airports each year, announced on Tuesday that Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport was ranked 10th worldwide in the under 5 million passenger category for 2019.

Again this year, travellers have ranked @BBishopAirport among the world's 10 best airports in the #Skytrax World Airport Awards. This is the 6th year we've made the list, and we couldn't have done it without you.🙌 Thanks for flying at #TorontoCityAirport. https://t.co/iH8Hv6RjVH pic.twitter.com/gDr5Ub5fc3 — Billy Bishop Airport (@BBishopAirport) April 3, 2019

This prestigious industry accolade is awarded based on 39 key factors, including ease of access to the terminal (check), fast check-in times (double check), and airport staff courtesy (I mean, they're great as far as airport staff go).

"To be recognized by Skytrax for the sixth year speaks volumes about our airport team and partners," said the Geoffrey Wilson, CEO of PortsToronto, which owns and operates the airport, in response to the news.

"This international ranking further demonstrates how well this airport serves its passengers," he continued, "and the value it brings to Toronto as an important gateway to the world, located just a few steps from downtown."

Hear, hear! Pearson may have enormous terminals, but Billy Bishop is a five minute Uber ride away from downtown—and all the therapy dogs in the world couldn't hold a candle to that.