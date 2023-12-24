The top 21 new bakeries in Toronto by neighbourhood

New bakeries in Toronto have been serving up some scrumptious delights this year. From a west side bakery making the classics to an east side bakery that's reinventing how to use ube and calamansi in dessert, each establishment has managed to wow people in the city.

Here are my picks for the top new bakeries in Toronto by neighbourhood.

The team behind Cafe Neon opened Blue Collar Bakery in late spring. Expect crispy sourdough bread, baguettes, and flaky croissants at this location.

Moonmilk serves up delectable ice cream but also shines in the bakery department. Owners Elysia Leung and Sally Davidson are creating yummu ice cream buns, milk bread buns filled with pastry cream and jam, and sponge and chiffon cakes.

You'll find vegan baked goods inside a former bike shop at Bad Attitude Bread. Their best-selling item is the "everything bagel bun," but you can also get sweet treats like the cherry cheesecake braid and sesame "honey" cookie.

Formerly a long-time pop-up, Issho Bakery's brick and mortar spot has a ton of Japanese and Korean-styled pastries. Some notable treats include the milk chocolate matcha cookie, the milk hojicha spelt sable cookie, miso marshmallow squares and kimchi scones.

Former wholesale business Circles and Squares has been selling out on weekends since opening their first retail space. You can try the bakery's butter tarts, which won the Egg Farmers of Ontario Butter Tart Contest, or their top-selling cruffins.

Yes, Panettorino has some great pizzas. But like the name suggests, there's also some amazing panettone, including the chocolate panettone, the chocolate and orange panettone, and the classic. There's also apple tart, cappuccino croissants, and chocolate sourdough bread at this Italian bakery.

While the coffee is a popular menu item at 84 Nassau Street, it's definitely not the main show. This bakery has a delicious selection of in-house baked goods, like the French-layered pastry kouign-amann, almond croissants, and blueberry danishes.



Dessert Fox is known for its standout croffles. Matcha, banana, Oreo, and strawberry are just some of the sweet flavours that are available. You can also get savoury croffles, like the spicy salmon sashimi or the spicy mayo ham.

Johnson Family Bakery is a bread haven in the east end that features sourdough loaves, baguettes, sandwiches, and Swedish knots. The bakery came to be after owner Chuck Johnson was laid off from his retail job during the pandemic; his wife gave him a sourdough bread kit, and the rest is history.

Like the name suggets, the team behind Pompette and Bar Pompette is also behind Bakery Pompette. Here, you can find buttery, scrumptious treats like kouignamann, baguettes, and pain du chocolat.

Luna Bakery excels with its rice cakes and pastries made with rice flour. You can get Korean goodies like injeolmi cookies, white moon cakes that are filled with brown sugar, and the Prickly Pear Cactus dacquoise cake.

What started out as an Ottawa-based business has now expanded to Toronto. Maverick's Donuts specializes in gourmet donuts with lots of flavour options, like chocolate mint, dulce cinnamon swirl, and pecan pie.

Known for its retro theme, Superballs Cafe offers vegan dessert balls in the cutest car boxes. You can try these sweet treats in lots of ways, like having them made with peanut butter and drizzled in condensed milk, or topped with dark chocolate and cornflakes.

Ex-Parallel Brothers chef Tomer Markovitz opened up Romi's Bakery earlier this year. The bakery, which is named after the owner's daughter, is known for its chewy challah bread.

Bakerrae first started out as an online bakery during the pandemic before becoming a brick-and-mortar space in the late summer. The owner, Rhea Abayan, knows how to do the most with her Filipino-themed goods like the Halo-Halo Rae Bun and the calamansi meringue tart.

If you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth craving at 3 in the morning, then Midnight Cookie is the place for you. The cookie spot started out as an online delivery service before opening up a storefront this year.

More Natas Please is a Portuguese bakery that knows how to make some flaky, creamy natas. You can try the classic nata, natas made with Nutella, vegan natas, strawberry natas, and almond natas.

Hitotoki Bakery offers Japanese and French-themed pastries. Some of its best-sellers include egg tart, blueberry cream tart, palmier, and shokupan (a fluffy Japanese bread).

If you're ever in the mood for soft-serve croissants, Evana Patisserie & Cafe is the place to go. Cordon Bleu-trained chef Eva Soung's treats include the Ferrero Rocher-style Rocher Croissant, which is dipped in dark chocolate and topped with toasted hazelnut bits.

Kream specializes in stuffed croissant cubes that are known to be not too sweet and made with full-flavoured cream. If you're looking for a savoury option, the basil and cream cheese croissant is a must-have. You can also pick a sweet favourite like matcha, crème brûlée, and yuza.

Unholy Donuts has opened a new location downtown. Similar to its other locations, the bakery shines with its brioche donuts. There are currently 24 flavours available, including tiramisu, raspberry, caramel gingerbread, and cappuccino.