A gourmet donut chain from Ottawa is opening its first Toronto location

If donuts rank high on your list of ride-or-die treats, you'll want to watch 1618 Queen Street West very closely as Maverick's Donut Company will be opening up in the old Cici's Pizza & Wings space in mid November.

Brought to the city for the first time by Fab Hashemzadeh, Maverick's Donut Company is an Ottawa-based chain that deals in gourmet donuts.

"We went to Ottawa and tried the donuts and literally fell in love with them," says Hashemzadeh.

Offering a selection of treats, Maverick's has grown from a single location in Ottawa's Byward Market to a chain of 21 shops, with the new Parkdale spot getting the title of the brand's first Toronto outpost.

The shop's assortment includes signature, classic, and vegan donuts, along with fritters and Mini-Mavs. "We freshly bake every item, every day," says Hashemzadeh. "Even our fritters. We cannot have anything left over."

Though the chain boasts more than 50 original flavours (with seasonal offerings popping up periodically), Hashemzadeh says that the counter-service shop will have 25 to 30 flavours available daily.

"We have to work out what the community craves," he explains. Currently, the selection includes signatures, like Black Forest, Cherry Cheesecake, and Dolce Cinnamon Swirl, along with Apple and Blueberry Fritters, and classic powdered sugar and glazed options.

The team's vegan donuts, meanwhile, "are amazing," enthuses Hashemzadeh. For now, they come in Vanilla Sprinkle, Chocolate Oreo, and Cinnamon Sugar.

Soft serve ice cream and a selection of drinks, including coffee and (in warmer months) cold beverages, will also be on the menu.

"We serve our own coffee," says Hashemzadeh. "It's called Morning Owl. They grow it in Brazil, ship it to Ottawa, and roast it there. It's the creamiest, best coffee you can get your hands on."

"The coffee machine we have is specifically made for that coffee bean. That makes the big difference," he adds.

Maverick's Donut Company will be located at 1618 Queen St. West. Cici's has now moved to 1596 Queen St. West.