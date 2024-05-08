Toronto cafe is permanently closing and owner writes heartfelt goodbye

A Toronto cafe is closing permanently this spring, and their owner published a heartfelt message to say goodbye.

A fixture in the Upper Beaches neighbourhood since 2018, Prologue Cafe recently published a statement announcing their impending closure next month, thanking their many devoted regulars for the nearly six years they spent in their Gerrard East space.

In a post on Facebook, the team behind the cafe reflects on the "beautiful moments, shared laughter, and warm connections that have graced [the] establishment" over the years.

"To each and every one of you, our loyal patrons, thank you for being the heartbeat of our cafe," the post reads.

"Your presence turned this space into more than just a business; it became a home. Your smiles, conversations, and shared experiences filled our days with joy and purpose."

Without going into specifics, the business cites life's "unexpected turns," as the reason behind the cafe's closure, stating that the business' owners found themselves at a crossroads before ultimately deciding to shutter the business.

"Despite the challenges, we are grateful for the memories we’ve created together."

It's not too late to get in a few last coffees from Prologue before saying goodbye for good — the cafe thankfully has a little over a month left in business, closing for good after their last service on June 15.

Having added a much-needed go-to to a stretch of Gerrard that's otherwise largely wanton for casual, bright cafes, one can only hope that a similarly refreshing business will open in Prologue's wake — but they'll be missed all the same.

Prologue Cafe is located at 2249 Gerrard East.