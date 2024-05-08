Toronto is getting another new cat cafe

If you're a feline lover, listen up, because it looks like Toronto is getting a brand-new cat cafe.

In a post to a community Facebook group on Saturday, one local resident shared an image of the new Vintage Cat Cafe storefront, located at 1274 St Clair Ave W.

The space previously served as the home to Carmen's Designs, a children's clothing store which shuttered its doors earlier this year, but continues to offer its design services online.

According to city documents, the building permit applied for in March includes a proposal for the interior alteration of the clothing store into a coffee shop.

The signage posted on the storefront does not reveal the cafe's exact opening date, but promises that the new space for coffee and cat lovers alike will be "coming soon."

An Instagram post by Toronto-based construction and renovation company Green House Design does show the interior of the cafe, featuring vintage chairs, lots of kitty portraits, a cat playground, and a marble coffee bar with an exposed brick wall.

blogTO has reached out to Vintage Cat Cafe to confirm the store's opening date and menu items.

News of the new cat cafe comes on the heels of another establishment announced for the heart of downtown Toronto and opening this July.

Scarborough cafe and feline-only petting zoo, Lazy Cat Cafe, is gearing up to expand its chain with a second location, soon to be located at 360 Queen Street W.