Cat cafe opening in the heart of downtown Toronto

A Toronto cat cafe that allows you to adopt their kitties is opening a second location, this time in the heart of downtown.

Scarborough cafe and feline-only petting zoo, Lazy Cat Cafe has been offering a place for feline fans to play with cats before sipping a cappuccino for the past six months, and they're finally expanding with a second location.

This summer, Lazy Cat Cafe is heading west, taking up a new residence on Queen West, with ample space for their pack of rescued cats to roam and explore, plus a patio so you can eat and drink without the risk of cat hair drifting into your dish.

On top of being a place to grab a coffee while participating in some much-needed animal therapy, the cafe doubles as a full-time private rescue, with many of the cats you'll meet there actively up for adoption.

It might be the only place in Toronto where you can take your coffee and your kitty to go.

Lazy Cat Cafe will be located at 360 Queen West, taking over the large space that used to house the Nobis store and, while the exact opening date has yet to be decided, Lazy Cat Cafe confirms it'll be coming this July.

Until then, you can visit Lazy Cat Cafe — and their host of furry employees — at 880 Ellesmere Road, Unit 3.