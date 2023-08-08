Toronto bakery that's spent years doing pop-ups is finally getting a permanent location

A Toronto bakery that's been doing pop-ups for years is finally getting its very own brick-and-mortar location.

Co-owned by baker Martin Yeung and pastry chef Yuka Watts, Issho Bakery specifically uses locally milled flour to craft a wide range of pastries — including cookies, muffins, chocolates, truffles, scones, and tarts.

Both Yeung and Watts have worked and trained in Michelin restaurants, pastry shops, and bakers in New York, Vancouver, and Melbourne.

While the micro-bakery's products have been featured in a handful of stores over the years and are available for delivery in the GTA, the business will be opening its first permanent location this year.

In an Instagram post last month, Issho Bakery announced that after two long years of searching for a permanent location, they finally found the perfect space to call home.

The space is currently undergoing some small renovations, and once open, the bakery will be expanding its menu to include even more pastries and chocolates.

"I have been waiting for this post so I can shout from the roof tops for all of the east end to hear how excited I am! No one deserves this more, you guys are the best," one response reads.

The bakery is also a member of the global organization, 1% for the Planet, which invites businesses to give one per cent of their annual sales to vetted environmental partners.

While the bakery's cookies, almond fruit tarts, and mix-and-match cookies are still available for purchase online, you can look forward to its permanent location "opening soon" at 583 Gerrard St. E.