Fall in Ontario is nothing short of spectacular, and with the leaves starting to change colour throughout the province, now's the perfect time to plan a seasonal hike or daytrip to view them.

One destination to add to your list is the Tower Hill Lookout in Parry Sound, located just two hours north of Toronto in the beautiful Muskoka region.

Originally the site of an old fire tower used to detect forest infernos, it fell into a state of disrepair once planes replaced fire towers in the mid 1960s and was dismantled in 1973.

Seeing an opportunity for a tourist attraction, the town rebuilt the current Tower Hill Lookout in 1975.

Standing at 30 metres tall, you'll first climb 130 steps before being treated to a breathtaking 360-degree view of Georgian Bay and the surrounding area.

You'll get to watch freight trains chug along the Canadian Pacific Railway trestle bridge below, or spot float planes and boats as they navigate around the lake.

Once you're done taking in the views, make sure to stop by the Tower Hill Heritage Garden below, a historical spot which was constructed in the 1920s.

Then walk along original flagstone paths past landscaped gardens, goldfish ponds, and a raised pedestal sundial, all of which is surrounded by flowering shrubs and perennials.

And don't miss a visit to the Museum on Tower Hill, where you'll get to learn about the town's past, including everything from its logging history to shipwrecks.

Ontario has no shortage of incredible destinations to embrace the autumn season, but if you're looking for something closer to the city, check out these 10 epic lookouts for fall colours.