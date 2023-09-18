Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 4 hours ago

fall colours ontario 2023

Fall colours are starting to appear in Ontario and here's where to find them

Fall colours in Ontario are slowly starting to appear and just in time with the official end of summer just days away. Despite one final blast of warm weather forecasted for the upcoming week, it's time to start planning your leaf-peeping adventures for the short but colourful season.

While Toronto is still predominantly green as of September 18, just outside of the city you can find some more vibrant foliage by using the Ontario Parks Fall Colour map.

fall colours Ontario 2023Analyzing the status of leaf colour change within provincial parks around Ontario, the interactive map represents each specific park with a leaf icon in shades ranging from bright green to deep red.

Each region is then given a colour based on the average colour change.

Currently, most parks on the map are represented in shades of bright green, light green, and yellow, indicating a range from 10 to 20 per cent leaf colour change.

October is typically when fall colours reach their peak in Ontario, although parks further north like Killarney and Mikisew are already at 30 per cent colour change.

A range of factors such as temperature, moisture, frost, wind, and precipitation will all affect leaf fall and how rapid the colours change.

The Fall Colours map is frequently updated as the season progresses, so keep an eye on it before planning your visit.

Lead photo by

Saptashaw Chakraborty
