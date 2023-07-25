Mikisew Provincial Park might be a lesser-known destination than bigger parks like Algonquin and Killarney, but its serenity is part of its allure.

Featuring a sparkling lake, hardwood forests, and vibrant wetlands, the idyllic destination is perfect for nature enthusiasts, adventurers, or those simply seeking a tranquil escape from the urban hustle and bustle.

Located 3 hours north of Toronto, you'll find the 130-hectare park perched on Eagle Lake in South River, Ontario.

Known for its warm, clear waters, Eagle Lake is the perfect destination for water activities like swimming, canoeing, kayaking, and fishing. It also boasts three shallow sandy beaches, making it a great stop for families with children.

North and Centre Beaches are found in the Hardwoods Campground, and the third beach is in the day-use area. There's also a dog beach within the day-use area where you can bring your pup to run leash-free.

Exploring the area's inlets and islands from the water is one of the best things you can do at Mikisew. If you don't own equipment, you can rent stand-up paddleboards right at the park office, and canoes and kayaks can be rented from the nearby Eagle Lake Narrows Country Store.

Besides water activities, there's a myriad of other things to experience at the park. On the beach, there's a volleyball court where you and your friends can play a lively game, or you can strike up a scrimmage of disc golf (Mikisew is one of the few provincial parks where you can play, and offers two courses onsite).

Hikers have 6 easy trails to choose from. The Old Dog, Lakeview, and The Point trails are less than 1 km long and lead you along the shoreline. If you're up for a longer trek, opt for the Beaver Meadow or Maple Canyon trails, which extend roughly 2 km and can be joined to form a loop.

Camping in the park is available from May through October, with over 250 campsites offered spread across two campgrounds. To make a reservation, you can book directly on their website.

For day-trippers, you'll need a Day Use permit which starts at $12.25 per vehicle.