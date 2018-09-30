The top 10 getaways for fall colours in Ontario

Getaways for fall colours in Ontario are spread all across the province. From scenic train rides through the rugged northern landscape to quaint escapes in our various wine growing regions, leaf peeping need not be the only focus of the trip. You can spend your days soaking up fall foliage and your nights enjoying good food and wine.

Here are my picks for the top getaways for fall colours in Ontario.

Lose yourself in the splendour of Algonquin Park

Algonquin is the epicentre of fall foliage tourism in Ontario — and for good reason. Thanks to its concentration of Sugar Maples, the leaves turn early here and get very colourful (there's a second wave of colour when poplar and birch trees change). You can take plan a portage trip, rent a ranger cabin, or even go car camping here.

Luxuriate in the beauty of autumn around Collingwood

It's tough to beat the Blue Mountain area when it comes to witnessing fall colours. From the suspension bridge at Scenic Caves to the mountain bike lift at the resort, there are numerous vantage points from which to take it all in. Scandinave Spa is also at its finest when the air is crisp but not yet cold.

Soak up the beauty of Muskoka in style

Located amidst scenic rolling hills populated with Sugar Maples at the western end of the Highway 60 corridor, Deerhurst Resort is the perfect spot to soak up fall foliage with ample pampering and entertainment options, from golf to horseback rides and treetop treks. You can even do a guided trip to Algonquin from the resort.

Tower above it all at the Thousand Islands

Few places in Ontario match the Thousand Islands for the sheer majesty of fall foliage, as bright orange and red pockets flare up amidst the waters of the St. Lawrence River. Rent a cottage in the area, but make sure to make a stop at 1000 Islands Tower to get a bird's eye view of the whole area.

Witness Tobermory's rustic landscape set ablaze

The entire Bruce Peninsula is lovely during the fall, from Grieg's Caves at Lion's Head to the shipwreck-strewn bays of Tobermory. While it's beautiful here during each season, fall is particularly sublime for the contrast between the colourful foliage and the blue waters of Georgian Bay and Lake Huron.

Spend a weekend exploring Hamilton's waterfalls

A visit to Dundas Peak and Hamilton's network of waterfalls is often done as a day trip from Toronto, but there's more than enough to see to justify an overnight stay. You can spend the day exploring the sights like Tews Falls, Spencer Gorge, Sherman Falls, and the Devil's Punchbowl, and then indulge in the city's culinary scene at night.

Immerse yourself in the grandeur of the Credit Valley

You don't have to travel for hours and hours from Toronto to see incredible fall foliage. One of the most picturesque regions is just an hour away in the form of the Credit Valley. Once you check in at the Millcroft Inn, you can do mini trips to explore the Forks of the Credit, Belfountain, and the newly opened Cheltenham Badlands.

Be dazzled by fall colours and local cuisine

Viamede Resort has got fall covered in more ways than one. You can spend the day exploring the lovely landscape around Stoney Lake, including a drive up to the Gut Conservation Area (one of the most stunning areas for fall colours), before returning to eat a harvest-themed tasting menu built around local produce.

Take a scenic train ride through the North

If you're thinking about planning the fall foliage trip of a lifetime, the Agawa Canyon Train Tour should be on your list. It's a 114 kilometre tour around Algoma that features some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the province. You'll feel like you've entered a Group of Seven painting.

Rejoice in the harvest across wine country

Both the Niagara Region and Prince Edward County are sublime fall destinations. As the air turns cool and the landscape golden, wineries are abuzz with activity. Beamsville and Vineland are particularly beautiful thanks to their undulating landscape, though the rural charms of the County are also alluring.