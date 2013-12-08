10 Hamilton restaurants worth driving for

Hamilton's restaurant scene is thriving. The city southwest of Toronto boasts epic burger joints, unforgettable pizza, and even soup spots that'll leave you in awe. So next time you're looking for a tasty adventure, The Hammer may just be your best bet.

Here are my picks for Hamilton restaurants that are worth the drive.salt

Primarily a soup shop, the menu at this casual spot has evolved to also include Belgian style fries, craft burgers and specialty sodas. The compact shop is known to offer a daily roster of hearty, house-made soups with crunchy or fresh garnishes.

If you're on the hunt for tacos in Hamilton this James Street South restaurant is your go-to spot. The menu boasts over 13 different tacos including baja fish, wild boar, pork jowl, and even squash and kale. Wash them all down with one of their epic cocktails.

Here's another Mexican joint worth the trek. Here you'll find baja style chicken wings, salmon and chile ceviche along with a variety of tasty tacos to indulge in. If you're gluten intolerant, you'll be happy to learn all of their menu items are 100% gluten-free.

Found on James Street North, this BBQ restaurant specializes in cured, smoked meats. On the menu you'll find predictable offerings like pork back ribs and beef brisket along with some unique menu items like Korean beef ribs and crispy pork belly nuggets.

This bustling pizzeria specializes in Roman style pies. Here, the crust is special, the product of handmade dough left to rise for 72 hours before being baked in heavy cast iron pans. The menu showcases traditional varieties like a solid margherita, along with inventive combinations.

This Hamilton spot offers a fresh take on traditional Peruvian foods. The menu features composed plates of chicken empanadas, quinoa croquettes, and pork belly chicharron.

Fried appetizers, gourmet burgers and fish filled sandwiches are what you'll find at this pub on Augusta Street. They are even serving up grub late night if you find yourself there in the wee hours of the night.

If you're tired of waiting for the Gorilla Cheese food truck to make its way to Toronto, just hop in the car and drive to Hamilton. The popular mobile vendor boasts a bricks and mortar location on Ottawa Street North.

Feeling fishy? Discover the seafood centric menu at this Hamilton restaurant featuring mussels, chowders, tacos, macaroni and its namesake fish and chips.

Soups, salads, sandwiches, and stone baked pizza all grace the menu at this Locke Street South destination. They also do seasonal spins on the classic burger every Wednesday.