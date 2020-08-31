Travel
Lauren Scott
Posted 56 minutes ago
the cheltenham badlands

The Mars-like Cheltenham Badlands near Toronto is finally reopening

The Cheltenham Badlands is finally reopening but planning your visit will be a little different this fall.

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) announced a new set of rules on Monday and an online reservation feature for the Mars-like attraction as well as the Belfountain Conservation Area.

Reservations for the Cheltenham Badlands are set to open next week. 

In order to manage crowds and help ensure proper social distancing during the busy fall season, the conservation authority says visitors will have to book a date and time during regular hours.

Booking for each site can can be done up to two weeks in advance.

"These parks are popular destinations that consistently see high visitation, which can be a challenge to manage," said Terri LeRoux, senior manager of property, assets, recreation and conservation areas for CVC, in a press release. "For this reason, we have put a new system in place at each park to keep everyone safe."

"Our reservation system will allow us to limit the number of people who can enter each property at a time and create the conditions needed for physical distancing."

To safely enjoy the conservation area properly, visitors are asked to maintain a two-metre distance from others and to limit groups to 10 people, as per Ontario guidelines. 

Stay on the trails, only stepping off to give others space to pass, CVC recommends. 

A full list of the conservation authority's COVID-19 rules can be found on its website. 

