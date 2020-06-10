These are the rules around the 10 person gathering limit in Ontario

Ontario recently announced the gathering limit has increased from five people to groups of 10.

As part of the next stage of reopening Premier Doug Ford outlined the details during his daily brief Monday. However, Ford revealed few details and there are still many unanswered questions.

So here's a quick guide to clarify some of the frequently asked questions about the new gathering limit.

When you are with the 10 people do you need to be physically distancing?

Yes. According to the framework released by the government of Ontario, when gathering with people who are from outside your household you should still stay the recommended two metres apart.

Is this applicable to indoors or outdoors?

Both. According to a government representative, as long as a physical distance of two metres can be maintained with people who are not in your household it doesn't matter where the gathering takes place.

Does it always need to be the same people? Or can the 10 people change all the time?

No, it doesn't need to be the same people. You can gather with a different group of 10 people but you still need to physically distance.

How is this different than double bubbling?

The term 'double-bubble' or 'cohorting' refers to when two households make a pact to only hang out with each other, and agree to stay distanced from everyone else. This allows them to no longer have to physically distance from each other and they can even hug. Remember those?

Meanwhile, this new social gathering limit isn't restricted to two households and physical distancing measures are still required.

Is this for everyone in Ontario?

Yes. All parts of Ontario will be able to gather in groups of 10 as of June 12, regardless of if your region has been greenlit for stage two of reopening or not.

"Effective Friday, June 12, 2020 at 12:01 a.m., the province will increase the limit on social gatherings from five to 10 people across the province, regardless of whether a region has moved to Stage 2," reads a release from the province.

Lastly, just remember that even with these new limits it's still important to continue to follow the other suggestions for staying safe – such as regularly washing your hands, wearing a face-covering in public where physical distancing is a challenge, and self-isolating if you feel ill.