This epic hiking trail is just one hour from Toronto

Toronto might have some scenic places for walking and hiking, but if you take a short drive north of the city, you'll be rewarded with an even more picturesque landscape, complete with lakes, waterfalls and a suspension bridge.

The Belfountain Conservation Area, located just northwest of Caledon, along the West Credit River, is the ideal place for an easy stroll through nature with a range of visual highlights to delight in along the way.

A post shared by John Nagiub (@johnnagiub) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

The suspension bridge is prime photo territory, but there's also a scenic lookout, a cave, flower gardens, and a historic terrace from which you can take a load off and relax in the pristine setting. It's almost too pretty here.

A post shared by monkhowl (@monkhowl) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

A loop around the main nature trail, which winds atop the gorge overlooking the West Credit River, takes about a half an hour. It's not particularly challenging terrain, but there are plenty of steps to climb.

A post shared by amy (@amy_conroy) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

The idea here is to slow everything down and absorb the scenery at every opportunity. As an added bonus, the village of Belfountain is also a quaint little spot with a general store. From there you can go on to explore the nearby Forks of the Credit and Cheltenham Badlands.

A post shared by Aryan Bilimoria (@aryan_bilimoria) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

Given how close it is to Toronto, Belfountain is one of those conservation areas that's perfect to visit for a day of exploration before heading back home. Admission to the park is $5.31 for adults, though there's also a $10 parking fee on weekends and holidays.