This epic hiking trail is just one hour from Toronto

Toronto might have some scenic places for walking and hiking, but if you take a short drive north of the city, you'll be rewarded with an even more picturesque landscape, complete with lakes, waterfalls and a suspension bridge. 

The Belfountain Conservation Area, located just northwest of Caledon, along the West Credit River, is the ideal place for an easy stroll through nature with a range of visual highlights to delight in along the way. 

The suspension bridge is prime photo territory, but there's also a scenic lookout, a cave, flower gardens, and a historic terrace from which you can take a load off and relax in the pristine setting. It's almost too pretty here.

A loop around the main nature trail, which winds atop the gorge overlooking the West Credit River, takes about a half an hour. It's not particularly challenging terrain, but there are plenty of steps to climb.

The idea here is to slow everything down and absorb the scenery at every opportunity. As an added bonus, the village of Belfountain is also a quaint little spot with a general store. From there you can go on to explore the nearby Forks of the Credit and Cheltenham Badlands

Given how close it is to Toronto, Belfountain is one of those conservation areas that's perfect to visit for a day of exploration before heading back home. Admission to the park is $5.31 for adults, though there's also a $10 parking fee on weekends and holidays.

James Gillard

