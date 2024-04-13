Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
toronto snack bars

5 new snack bars in Toronto you need to try at least once

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
New snack bars in Toronto make for the perfect combination of tasty plates and delectable drinks among chic surroundings.

Whether you tip towards the greasy-and-cheesy or the fresh-and-seasonal ends of the spectrum, the city has no shortage of snack bars that serve up the perfect bite to accompany your beverage.

Here are my picks for the new snack bars in Toronto that you've got to try.

Lisbon Hotel

Don't let the name fool you — this chic new Corktown spot isn't a Portugese restaurant. It is, however, a groovy, comfortable spot with quality cocktails and a wide selection of snacking plates, from seasonal pickles to dressed-up toasts.

Electric Bill Bar

If you're looking to experience life Down Under but don't want to spend 20 hours on a plane, this fun Bloorcourt bar is your best bet. Sip on cheeky Australian-inspired cocktails while you nibble on eats inspired by owner Casey Ryan's childhood favourites.

Compton Ave.

The latest Toronto venture by celebrity bartender Frankie Solarik, this England-inspired Dundas West bar looks and tastes like you walked into an episode of Peaky Blinders — you can even nibble on iconic dishes like Scotch Eggs and mini-Yorkshire Puddings.

Overpressure Club

The relaxed-yet-elevated atmosphere at this Bloorcourt bar by the people behind Project Gigglewater makes for the ideal night out. While the slew of creative cocktails vie to steal the show, nothing measures up to their top-notch selection of shareable snack plates.

Sounds Good

Music might be of the utmost importance this Brockton Village listening bar, but the small-but-mighty menu of bar bites and curated wine and cocktail list come in a very close second.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at Lisbon Hotel
