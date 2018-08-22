Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
vintage clothing toronto

The Best Vintage Clothing Stores in Toronto

The best vintage clothing stores in Toronto are gold mines for one-of-a-kind pieces. If you're tired of fast fashion, head to these racks and heaps of pre-loved clothes to score covetable designer brands and no-name gems: the best looks are environmentally-friendly too. 

Here are the best vintage clothing stores in Toronto. 

Gadabout
1

Gadabout

You can get clothes from as early as the 1800s at this Leslieville store, where anything fabricated after the 70s is considered too new to be vintage. You won't find any tees or denim here but you will snag some more refined pieces and oldschool curio's.

House of Vintage
2

House of Vintage

The selection at this Parkdale spot is a carefully-curated stock of one-of-a-kind menswear and womenswear from the '20s to '80s. A quick rummage will get you some awesome faux-fur jackets, '70s windbreakers. fitted dresses, and a lot of lovely jewellery if you're about that brooch life.

Public Butter
3

Public Butter

You can spend a good amount of time at this massive Parkdale store, which sells everything from artwork to furniture; they even have vintage bikes. Clothing here is mostly 80s and 90s stuff, so expect tons of cool sweaters and button-up silks.

Black Market Vintage
4

Black Market Vintage

A Toronto vintage staple, this sprawling basement on Queen West specializes in simple graphic tees, plaid flannels, and other punk rock necessities for a typical flat price of $10 per item. It's usually busy here, but not in an over-crowded way; overall the experience here is everything you want a grungey vintage shopping experience to be.

F As In Frank
5

F As In Frank

Hailing from Vancouver, this Queen West store has earned a reputation for having a good stock of vintage windbreakers and sports sweaters. You won't have to dig here (everything is pretty neatly organized on racks), turning a typically frazzled shopping experience into a casual perusal of hangers.

In Vintage We Trust
6

In Vintage We Trust

It's all menswear at this neat vintage shop. What started as an eBay store has become a popular Parkdale spot for a highly-curated stocklist of vintage basketball jerseys, military jackets and jeans that give the newest designer brands a run for their money.

Courage My Love
7

Courage My Love

It's jewellery and cashmere sweaters galore at this Kensington Market shop, which has been around for what feels like forever. Equal parts clothes and accessories, you'll find some super cool buttons if you take the time to dig through the cupboards, and some fantastic hats that will add an extra feel of nostalgia to any vintage-diggers closet.

I Miss You
8

I Miss You

If you're into vintage designer womenswear, I Miss You on Ossington will blow your mind. The space is teeming with consignment (meaning more expensive) treasures, including well-preserved Chanel handbags, Cartier jewellery and Yves Saint Laurent evening dresses. Plus, I Miss You MAN is just next door, for any designer menswear devotees.

Penny Arcade Vintage
9

Penny Arcade Vintage

This Dundas West shop is a super fun spot to peruse a great selection of old-timey goods, from kick-knacks and home pieces to dresses, boots, and glasses. There's also a $5 rack here, which is usually sporting a fair share of cute items. The dresses are a big draw, ranging from 80s-style to 50s frocks.

Lead photo by

Matt Forsythe of In Vintage We Trust

