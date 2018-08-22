The Best Vintage Clothing Stores in Toronto
The best vintage clothing stores in Toronto are gold mines for one-of-a-kind pieces. If you're tired of fast fashion, head to these racks and heaps of pre-loved clothes to score covetable designer brands and no-name gems: the best looks are environmentally-friendly too.
Here are the best vintage clothing stores in Toronto.
The selection at this Parkdale spot is a carefully-curated stock of one-of-a-kind menswear and womenswear from the '20s to '80s. A quick rummage will get you some awesome faux-fur jackets, '70s windbreakers. fitted dresses, and a lot of lovely jewellery if you're about that brooch life.
A Toronto vintage staple, this sprawling basement on Queen West specializes in simple graphic tees, plaid flannels, and other punk rock necessities for a typical flat price of $10 per item. It's usually busy here, but not in an over-crowded way; overall the experience here is everything you want a grungey vintage shopping experience to be.
Hailing from Vancouver, this Queen West store has earned a reputation for having a good stock of vintage windbreakers and sports sweaters. You won't have to dig here (everything is pretty neatly organized on racks), turning a typically frazzled shopping experience into a casual perusal of hangers.
It's jewellery and cashmere sweaters galore at this Kensington Market shop, which has been around for what feels like forever. Equal parts clothes and accessories, you'll find some super cool buttons if you take the time to dig through the cupboards, and some fantastic hats that will add an extra feel of nostalgia to any vintage-diggers closet.
If you're into vintage designer womenswear, I Miss You on Ossington will blow your mind. The space is teeming with consignment (meaning more expensive) treasures, including well-preserved Chanel handbags, Cartier jewellery and Yves Saint Laurent evening dresses. Plus, I Miss You MAN is just next door, for any designer menswear devotees.
This Dundas West shop is a super fun spot to peruse a great selection of old-timey goods, from kick-knacks and home pieces to dresses, boots, and glasses. There's also a $5 rack here, which is usually sporting a fair share of cute items. The dresses are a big draw, ranging from 80s-style to 50s frocks.
Matt Forsythe of In Vintage We Trust
Join the conversation Load comments