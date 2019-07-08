The Best Vintage Furniture Stores in Toronto
The best vintage furniture stores in Toronto are treasure troves of rare finds. Older pieces have a way of jazzing up any home, and many tend to be made with the kind of oldschool craftmanship you just can't find at big box department stores. Wear and tear aside, there’s nothing better than a chaise with character.
Here are the best vintage furniture stores in Toronto.
This Queen West store is a must-visit for any modern furniture and home decor lover. If you're looking for lighting, every foot of wall and ceiling space is draped with funky fixtures. Though the majority of their stock is contemporary, they have a sizeable collection of mid-century items too.
This shop in the Junction is crammed full with mid-century modern furniture that feels mildly Austin Powers-inspired. That is, nostalgic stuff from the 70s, 80s, and even as old as the 50s. You'll find a lot of vintage lamps, and there are tons of pretty affordable knick knacks to fill your home with.
For sophisticated picks from the entirety of the last century, this sprawling Junction shop is packed with furniture, light fixtures, and other homewares. You could spend hours browsing their stock; if you're looking for a chair (or a whole set of Schoblom-Overman yellow chairs) specifically, you don't want to skim past this location.
The most unique feature of this Corktown shop, save for the product itself, is the floor-to-ceiling shelving units stacked with an assortment of weird home accessories. Their furniture selection is just as colourful, carrying everything from brandless coffee tables to ambiguously shaped Frank Gehry chairs.
Morris Lum at GUFF, Vintage Home Boutique, @west_queen_west, Phil'z, Zig Zag, Inabstracto
Join the conversation Load comments