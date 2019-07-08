Best of Toronto
The Best Vintage Furniture Stores in Toronto

The best vintage furniture stores in Toronto are treasure troves of rare finds. Older pieces have a way of jazzing up any home, and many tend to be made with the kind of oldschool craftmanship you just can't find at big box department stores. Wear and tear aside, there’s nothing better than a chaise with character. 

Here are the best vintage furniture stores in Toronto.

GUFF
GUFF

This Riverside shop specializes in tables, chairs, and credenzas. Though not necessarily designer, each piece is special and often restored to the best of their ability. The best part? The prices aren't too bad, as they like to constantly refresh their stock.

What the Vintage
What the Vintage

Guildwood Village is home to this Scarborough furniture destination. This shop stocks quality, hand-picked and hand-refinished pieces and peddles them at competitive prices. Plus, delivery is free within Toronto.

Vintage Home Boutique
Vintage Home Boutique

This part-custom, part-vintage furniture store on St. Clair West has a huge selection of teak furniture, as well as a handful of decorative accessories. They also pride themselves on their eco-friendly refinishing.

Morba
Morba

This Queen West store is a must-visit for any modern furniture and home decor lover. If you're looking for lighting, every foot of wall and ceiling space is draped with funky fixtures. Though the majority of their stock is contemporary, they have a sizeable collection of mid-century items too.

Zig Zag
Zig Zag

For a carefully curated collection of mid-to-late 20th century goods, this Leslieville shop is perfect for perusing. From modern chrome rockers to mid-century lamps, there’s a lot to see, though prices are on the higher end due to near-perfect quality.

Door Number Two Vintage
Door Number Two Vintage

This shop in the Junction is crammed full with mid-century modern furniture that feels mildly Austin Powers-inspired. That is, nostalgic stuff from the 70s, 80s, and even as old as the 50s. You'll find a lot of vintage lamps, and there are tons of pretty affordable knick knacks to fill your home with.

Phil'z
Phil'z

For sophisticated picks from the entirety of the last century, this sprawling Junction shop is packed with furniture, light fixtures, and other homewares. You could spend hours browsing their stock; if you're looking for a chair (or a whole set of Schoblom-Overman yellow chairs) specifically, you don't want to skim past this location.

INabstracto
INabstracto

This store on West Queen West might be small, but it has an impressive stock. Specializing in hard-to-find Scandinavian mid-century modern, there's always something sophisticated and chic for the true design lover.

Studio Pazo
Studio Pazo

The most unique feature of this Corktown shop, save for the product itself, is the floor-to-ceiling shelving units stacked with an assortment of weird home accessories. Their furniture selection is just as colourful, carrying everything from brandless coffee tables to ambiguously shaped Frank Gehry chairs.

