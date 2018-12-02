Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
reclaimed furniture toronto

The Best Salvaged and Reclaimed Furniture in Toronto

The best salvaged and reclaimed furniture in Toronto comes via design stores heavily concentrated in the Junction and dedicated to pre-loved pieces. Worn doesn’t necessarily mean torn, so you’re bound to find rustic tables and chairs aplenty in good condition at these stylish stores.

Here are the best places for salvaged and reclaimed furniture in Toronto.

Smash
1

Smash

Resurrecting large pieces like hulking couches and tables from the dead, this antique shop in the Junction has an incredibly interesting collection of rarities to choose from.

The Art of Demolition
2

The Art of Demolition

Lovers of retro, reclaimed finds will love this cozy store located in the Junction. The variety ranges from down right cheap to pricey home accessories for the moneyed buyer.

Door Store
3

Door Store

Yes, this Castlefield Design District store sells doors—duh—but it also dabbles in other types of hardware like handles, knobs, and screws, to spruce up your old pieces.

Rebarn
4

Rebarn

This store in the Junction Triangle has a thing for barns. Stripping the wood from old farm barns around Ontario to make rustic, sanded-down tables and custom sliding barn doors.

The Barn Board Store
5

The Barn Board Store

Theres more barn wood here at this showroom by Don Mills and O’Connor. You can grab a whole board here to experiment with yourself, otherwise they’ll make you some spectacular live-edge furniture from scratch.

Urban Tree Salvage
6

Urban Tree Salvage

Dedicated to rescuing wood from the landfill or from becoming mulch, this store right by Warden station specializes in handcrafted pieces into tables that you can customize from its base to the wood.

Forever Interiors
7

Forever Interiors

Custom kitchen islands with cabinets made from reclaimed wood are just some of the rustic things coming out of this store in the Junction also packed with benches and coffee tables.

Williams Design
8

Williams Design

There's a huge mix of antique finds at this little store in the Junction, from old school plastic animal skulls to mid-century chairs. They’ve got a warehouse in the States, which holds the rest of the unique items not found in the store.

Metropolis Living
9

Metropolis Living

This sprawling store and event venue in the Castlefield Design District is perfect for anyone trying to get some commissioned pieces made, regardless how daring they might seem. They've also got tons of industrial lights, Canadian tables, and a cool collection of vintage items.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Rebarn, @smashsalvage, @theartofdemolition, @thedoorstore, @robbincaskenetteinteriors, @urban_tree_salvage, @williamsdesignto, @metropolisliving

