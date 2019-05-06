Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
handbags toronto

The Best Vintage and Designer Handbags in Toronto

The best vintage and designer handbags in Toronto can be found at a variety of retailers catering to fashionistas of all types. If your knock-off bags aren't cutting it anymore, head to one of these boutiques to find purses from designers like Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and Chanel. They may cost a pretty penny, but they'll never go out of style.

Here are the best stores to find vintage and designer handbags in Toronto.

Fashionably Yours
1

Fashionably Yours

This Queen West consignment store carries some of the fashion world’s most coveted handbags from brands like Celine, Louis, and Chanel. The stock is in constant flux, but considering the slightly used status of these purses, prices are relatively good.

VSP Consignment
2

VSP Consignment

Take a trip to this Dundas West boutique if you’re not prepared to pay for a brand new Balenciaga. This shop is a favourite of designer-savvy Torontonians who aren’t exactly fond of the prices at Holt’s. Product is ever-changing, but the shelves have seen the likes of Gucci, Phillip Lim and Alexander Wang.

Nordstrom Toronto Eaton Centre
3

Nordstrom Toronto Eaton Centre

This is an obvious one, but this Eaton Centre destination is known for its selection of over 2,000 handbags. You’ll basically find the full A to Z of high-end brands here, from Balmain totes to Ferragamo crossbodies.

Holt Renfrew (Bloor St.)
4

Holt Renfrew (Bloor St.)

For the type of shopper who knows exactly what they want, and doesn’t mind paying premium to get it, Holts is a natural fit. Instead of rolling the dice at a consignment store, just hit up this quintessential luxury shop for the full gamut of pouches, shoulder bags and satchels.

WANT Apothecary
5

WANT Apothecary

Tucked away in Rosedale, this fashion haven is home to a number of contemporary designers like Acne Studios, Jil Sander, and Marni. In terms of bags though, it’s all Want’s own vast line of Les Essentiels, which are as functional as they are stylish.

Saks Toronto
6

Saks Toronto

This New York transplant specializes in its core group of designers, including Chloe, Fendi, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Garavani and Prada. Expect to pay standard retail prices (read: a lot), but you might find a good deal on Kate Spade or Coach when you scour the sale section.

Haute Classics
7

Haute Classics

A popular St. Clair spot for designer consignment, Haute carries the high-end classics with only a little wear. Prices are slashed on foldovers from Miu Miu, flag bags from Chanel, birkins from Hermes, and mini bags from Dior.

I Miss You
8

I Miss You

Of course the stock will vary at this popular Ossington shop, but you’re pretty much guaranteed to find the fanciest of wares in excellent condition. There’s no shortage of monogrammed Louis, classic quilted Chanel and hot pink Prada.

Cat's Meow
9

Cat's Meow

Being Toronto’s poshest neighbourhood, it makes sense that Yorkville would be the location of this vintage shop, home to some high-end label goodies from the 50s and 60s. Dresses are the specialty here, but there are definitely more than enough beautiful bags to complete the look.

Join the conversation

