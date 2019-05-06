The Best Vintage and Designer Handbags in Toronto
The best vintage and designer handbags in Toronto can be found at a variety of retailers catering to fashionistas of all types. If your knock-off bags aren't cutting it anymore, head to one of these boutiques to find purses from designers like Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and Chanel. They may cost a pretty penny, but they'll never go out of style.
Here are the best stores to find vintage and designer handbags in Toronto.
Take a trip to this Dundas West boutique if you’re not prepared to pay for a brand new Balenciaga. This shop is a favourite of designer-savvy Torontonians who aren’t exactly fond of the prices at Holt’s. Product is ever-changing, but the shelves have seen the likes of Gucci, Phillip Lim and Alexander Wang.
For the type of shopper who knows exactly what they want, and doesn’t mind paying premium to get it, Holts is a natural fit. Instead of rolling the dice at a consignment store, just hit up this quintessential luxury shop for the full gamut of pouches, shoulder bags and satchels.
Hector Vasquez of Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashionably Yours, VSP Consignment, @uniquestorefixtures of Holt Renfrew, WANT Apothecary, I Miss You, Cat's Meow
Join the conversation Load comments