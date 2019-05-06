The best vintage and designer handbags in Toronto can be found at a variety of retailers catering to fashionistas of all types. If your knock-off bags aren't cutting it anymore, head to one of these boutiques to find purses from designers like Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and Chanel. They may cost a pretty penny, but they'll never go out of style.

Here are the best stores to find vintage and designer handbags in Toronto.