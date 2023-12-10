Secord Forest and Wildlife Area is a hidden gem of natural beauty near Toronto

Secord Forest and Wildlife Area is a tranquil escape an hour from Toronto, offering a serene sanctuary for those seeking solace from the city's hustle and bustle.

With my 9-month-old pup, Tuli, and my bundled-up baby girl, I ventured to this natural haven in November, eager to immerse myself in its embrace of nature's beauty and tranquility.

Upon our arrival, Tuli's delightful confusion at encountering snow and ice in such a natural environment was adorably hilarious.

His awkward but excited exploration of frozen puddles was a highlight of our day as we explored these trails, seeking respite from the endless demands of Toronto-living.

Located near the little town of Goodwood just outside of Uxbridge, Secord Forest welcomed us with a surprise, a pet cemetery graced by a weathered statue of a dog, standing sentinel among the headstones.

Although a plaque detailing its history was absent, the stories etched on these headstones made me thankful I chose to bring Tuli along. Together we toured this resting place for beloved pets, forever intertwined with the park's legacy.

A bulletin at the entrance to the trails explains how a generous contribution from Ingeborg Secord in 1997, dedicated to her late husband Alan, bestowed this 93-hectare gem upon nature enthusiasts.

Managed by Toronto and Region Conservation and the Charles Sauriol Environmental Land Trust, this parcel of wilderness now stands as a testament to their devotion to preserving natural sanctuaries.

Wrapped snugly in layers, my daughter secured to my chest, and Tuli by my side, we continued on our exploration. The rugged terrain demanded careful navigation, especially with the fresh blanket of snow, making the waist-clip leash a lifesaver.

Secord Forest isn't just for hikers. It welcomes cyclists, geocachers, and cross-country skiers. As we meandered along, the enchanting surroundings offered moments of unadulterated tranquility.

Standing overlooking Secord Pond, basking in the gentle sunlight, I relished the simplicity of doing nothing, an elusive luxury in the hustle of city life that always feels demanding and overwhelming.

The day's highlight wasn't a grand vista or a challenging trail... it was the stillness, the moments of quietude that allowed my soul to breathe. This respite in nature, away from the city's chaos, was a gentle reminder to embrace such serenity more often.

Secord Forest Oak Ridges Trail unveiled a harmony between rugged beauty and serene calm. It was a retreat desperately needed where I reconnected with nature, found solace in its quiet solitude, and discovered a newfound sense of peace amidst the chaos of everyday life.



Secord Forest and Wildlife Area is located at 2324 Concession Rd 4.