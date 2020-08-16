The Cambridge to Paris Rail Trail in Ontario leads to an abandoned mill

If you're into exploring old ruins, you don't have to go far. The scenic Cambridge to Paris Rail Trail is home to the long-standing remnants of an old abandoned mill.

The ruins of German's Woollen Mill are found in Glen Morris, which is located about halfway into the 18-kilometre trail that begins in Cambridge and ends in the town of Paris.

Built in 1867, the impressive structure originally operated as a yarn and wool mill before later reopening as a hotel.

It has sat abandoned since the 1940s and today all that remains is the shell of what was once a masterful piece of architecture.

Now surrounded by the lush, green forest along the Grand River, the forgotten stone ruins are incredibly picturesque.

Just note that access is now signed as no trespassing. You can still view it from the trail or off a roadway in front of the ruins.

The trail itself is also well worth the visit. Whether you choose to bike or hike, you'll be led through thick Carolinian forest beside the Grand River, with breathtaking nature views offered up at every turn.

The path is actually the abandoned roadbed of the old Lake Erie and Northern Railway. In fact, it's one of the first abandoned rail lines to be converted for recreational trail use in southern Ontario.

If you're ambitious enough to make it all the way to Paris (it'll take about an hour and a half to bike there one way), make sure to stick around and explore the little town that's known for its European-like charm.