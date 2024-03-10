Travel
White Water Walk Niagara

Breathtaking boardwalk in Ontario opens next month

Niagara Falls' White Water Walk is finally opening for the season next month, so you won't have to wait much longer to hit up one of Ontario's most breathtaking boardwalks.

The quarter-mile long boardwalk allows you to stroll the shorelines of the roaring Niagara River as you admire the 410-million-year-old rock formations of the Niagara Gorge.

Accessible only by an elevator that travels 70 metres down into the Gorge before releasing you into an exit tunnel which leads to the walk, a trip to the White Water Walk is equal amounts adventurous as it is relaxing.

The boardwalk also includes a number of viewing platforms that branch off from the main strip, and allow you to stand even closer to the rushing rapids and standing waves that flow by at 48 kilometres per hour.

The viewing platforms also make for the best photo-ops on the whole trail, if you ask me.

Opening for the season on Saturday, April 20, the walk is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Tickets, priced at $19 for adults and $12.50 for kids between the ages of 3 and 12 (infants under 2 are free), can be reserved online in advance of your visit, however they have not yet gone on sale for the season.

Lead photo by

Jonathan Gazze/@jgazze
