These restaurants in Toronto serve Halifax-style donair

Halifax donair is dish that's hard to find in Toronto, but you just need to know where to look. What makes it different from other types of shawarma is its unique sauce: a garlic-laced condensed milk concoction that gets slathered over meat and veggies. For some it's an acquired taste, while others will say it's the holy grail of drunk food.

Here where to get Halifax donair in Toronto.

This Nova-Scotia-based pizza chain found in Roncesvalles is taking donair meat and putting it on and in everything they possibly can. Find it in a pita, on pizza and even in stuffed inside egg rolls. It's all served alongside the sweet condensed milk sauce.

Get your donair fix at this falafel shop on Ossington at College, where the East Coast Donair can be had on a choice of white or whole wheat pita packed with beef shawarma, sweet sauce and a choice of fresh toppings.

One of Toronto's best Irish pubs is also a destination for Halifax donair. The Cabbagetown pub serves up a soft pita stuffed with a heavily-spiced beef, accompanied by traditional diced tomato and onion and a good amount of sticky-sweet donair sauce.

On the menu at this Bloor & Manning takeout spot you'll discover a number of wraps, including the East coast beef donair wrap. Unlike some of their other offerings, they slather this one in a traditional sweet donair sauce.