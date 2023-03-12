The town of Erin might be one of the most picturesque communities in Ontario, nestled in rolling hills with a scenic river running through it.

Just an hour's drive from Toronto, Erin's rich history, natural beauty, and bustling downtown is full of charming shops and preserved buildings that make it a perfect destination for your next getaway.

Here are some of the best things to do in Erin.

Stroll through downtown Erin

With its historic Victorian buildings, cozy restaurants, and unique shops, downtown Erin looks like a scene out of a Hallmark movie and is the perfect place to take a stroll and window shop.

Stop at Tin Roof Café for a coffee before perusing the quaint boutiques, such as the Erin General Store and Refillery for gifts made by local artisans and home goods. Then head to Debora's Chocolates for delectable chocolate goodies.

If you're keen on learning more about the town's history, you can embark on a self-guided walking tour, which will teach you about the town's mill industry past and showcase fascinating brickwork from the Victorian era.

Explore Woolen Mills Conservation Area

Woolen Mills Conservation Area was formerly a woolen mill but has since been transformed into a small forested park and is a lovely trail to walk along.

Follow Woolen Mills Trail, a 1.8 km loop which leads you through cedar trees along the West Credit River and past the ruins of Cornock's woolen mill. Along the way, you can read various informative plaques about the area's history.

Have an Afternoon Tea party

Head to The Maddie Hatter Tea Shop on Main Street for a whimsical Alice in Wonderland-themed full afternoon tea service, complete with Mad Hatter décor.

Indulge in the full-service offerings including a three-tiered tray stacked with savoury bites from scones to mac and cheese cups. You can also host your own tea parties in their private tea room.

Pick up delicious baked goods

Few things entice like the aroma of fresh baked goods, and Holtom's Bakery is a must if you're a pastry fan.

The family-run bakery has been operating since 1946 and makes everything in-house from scratch. Pick up everything from donuts to pies, freshly baked bread, and cookies.

Sip on craft ciders

Just a short drive from downtown Erin, venture over to Heartwood Farm & Cidery to sample ciders or to attend one of their many seasonal events. The family-run farm focuses on regenerative farming, produces maple syrup and honey, and hosts an array of experiences.

You can join one of their Sugarbush Tours, interact with the farm animals, or purchase small-batch craft ciders or pantry items from their onsite shop.

Hike the Elora Cataract Trailway

The Elora Cataract Trailway is a stunning 47km trail which follows an abandoned rail line between Elora and Cataract, passing right through Erin on the way.

You can hop on the trail in Erin and follow it through forests and meadows, going as far as Elora Gorge or to the Forks of the Credit Provincial Park.

Indulge in Erin's local cuisine

Erin is home to a number of fantastic restaurants and artisanal food producers, so be sure to make some time to savour the local wares.

Head to the above-mentioned Tin Roof Cafe for tasty sandwiches and a gourmet grilled cheese offering, and don't miss The Busholme for an elevated spin on classic pub dishes.