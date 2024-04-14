5 luxury hotels and resorts in Ontario for a lavish getaway

Luxury hotels and resorts in Ontario are great options for spoiling yourself with a relaxing getaway without having to pay for a plane ticket.

From major cities to quaint lakeside towns and everything in between, there are hotels all across the province that offer a lavish experience that will leave you feeling completely pampered.

Here are some luxury hotels and resorts you should check out for your next getaway.

Prepare for a luxury experience like no other at the top hotel and spa in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Choose between guest suites and two-bedroom villas to unwind between massages, facials and hydrotherapy.

Get the presidential (or, should we say, Prime Minister,) experience at this legendary hotel in the nation's capital. When you elevate your stay with the Gold Experience, you'll gain access to an exclusive lounge and the hotel's swankiest rooms, so you'll feel like the VIP you are.

The PEC sister to Toronto's Drake Hotel, this go-to luxury getaway will leave you feeling pampered from check-in to check-out, with top line food and drink offerings, year-round events and rooms gazing out over Lake Ontario.

You'll feel like you stepped off the pages of a Nicholas Sparks novel when you stay at this scenic, peaceful inn on Lake Huron. Hit the golf course or chill out in your plush, romantic guest room.

The name is no mistake: this opulent hotel and spa is truly the pearl of Burlington. With lush, expansive guest rooms and a full service spa offering everything from mani-pedis to massages, you'll want to extend your stay day after day.