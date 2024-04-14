Travel
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
luxury hotels ontario

5 luxury hotels and resorts in Ontario for a lavish getaway

Travel
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Luxury hotels and resorts in Ontario are great options for spoiling yourself with a relaxing getaway without having to pay for a plane ticket.

From major cities to quaint lakeside towns and everything in between, there are hotels all across the province that offer a lavish experience that will leave you feeling completely pampered.

Here are some luxury hotels and resorts you should check out for your next getaway.

124 on Queen Hotel & Spa

Prepare for a luxury experience like no other at the top hotel and spa in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Choose between guest suites and two-bedroom villas to unwind between massages, facials and hydrotherapy.

Fairmont Chateau Laurier Gold Experience

Get the presidential (or, should we say, Prime Minister,) experience at this legendary hotel in the nation's capital. When you elevate your stay with the Gold Experience, you'll gain access to an exclusive lounge and the hotel's swankiest rooms, so you'll feel like the VIP you are.

Drake Devonshire

The PEC sister to Toronto's Drake Hotel, this go-to luxury getaway will leave you feeling pampered from check-in to check-out, with top line food and drink offerings, year-round events and rooms gazing out over Lake Ontario.

The Inn at Cobble Beach

You'll feel like you stepped off the pages of a Nicholas Sparks novel when you stay at this scenic, peaceful inn on Lake Huron. Hit the golf course or chill out in your plush, romantic guest room.

The Pearle

The name is no mistake: this opulent hotel and spa is truly the pearl of Burlington. With lush, expansive guest rooms and a full service spa offering everything from mani-pedis to massages, you'll want to extend your stay day after day.

Lead photo by

Drake Devonshire Inn
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

5 luxury hotels and resorts in Ontario for a lavish getaway

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Travel

5 luxury hotels and resorts in Ontario for a lavish getaway

This town in Ontario is littered with 'ghost schools' that have an uncertain future

You can explore an abandoned 100-year-old canal in a small town in Ontario

Breathtaking multi-day train ride from Toronto takes you across 5 provinces

Here are the places The New York Times just recommended people visit in Toronto

Toronto Pearson Airport reveals multibillion-dollar plan and here's what's changing

Helpless Air Canada passenger spots her bag on the tarmac during take-off

Pilots abort Toronto takeoff after accelerating directly towards another aircraft