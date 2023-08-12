5 lakeside weekend getaways in Ontario for your next staycation

Lakeside weekend getaways in Ontario are one of the best ways to escape the city's hustle and bustle, while getting to immerse yourself in the province's gorgeous natural surroundings next to the serenity of a lake.

Home to the largest freshwater system in the world with Ontario's sparkling Great Lakes, there is no shortage of amazing escapes found along our over 15,000 km of shoreline.

Here are some lakeside weekend getaways in Ontario for your next staycation.

Perched on the shores of Wellington in Prince Edward County, this ten room motel was previously an old fisherman’s lodge. After a complete renovation, this once modest inn was transformed into one of the most highly sought-after stays in the region.

Boasting expansive waterfront views, a large viewing deck, swimming pool, sauna, and lounge areas, The Lakeside Motel immediately invokes a sense of peace and relaxation. Nearby, you'll find countless wineries, shops, restaurants, and the beautiful Sandbanks Provincial Park to explore.

Overlooking the turquoise waters of Tobermory, Big Tub Resort is in a prime location to get to the famous Grotto or Flowerpot Island. With clean, renovated rooms overlooking the harbour, you're steps away from outdoor adventures.

You can even rent out kayaks, canoes or paddle boats at the resort if you want to paddle to the shipwrecks. Nearby, hike the Halfway Log Dump trail or Cyprus Lake Trail and take in some of the most breathtaking views of the Bruce Peninsula.

Perched along the banks of the St. Lawrence River in the charming town of Gananoque, this inn is a historic destination that was built in the 1860s originally as a carriage factory.

With classical rooms, a private dock overlooking the river, onsite spa, and restaurant serving up French-inspired cuisine, this inn will give you a nostalgic feeling for a slower pace of life. It's also perfectly located for nearby adventures to the 1000 Islands, where you can take boat cruises among waterfront mansions and castles.

Once a stagecoach stop in the mid 1800s, the Little Inn is a designated heritage building in the gorgeous beach town of Bayfield that has since been renovated and restored, all while paying homage to its fascinating history.

With its two-story verandah, quaint suites, and onsite dining options serving locally-sourced fare, this inn is a blast from the past. A short distance away, you'll find three stunning sandy beaches with crystal clear water and a lively downtown full of shops and restaurants.

Nestled between Sauble Beach and Port Elgin, this charming revamped boutique motel is just steps away from the fine white sand beach and clear waters of Southampton.

Oozing coastal charm with pale wood and eco-friendly materials, this little 17-room motel is a tranquil oasis. Complete with an onsite spa, restaurant, and rooftop patio, you'll find everything you need to feel pampered and rejuvenated.