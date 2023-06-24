Halfway Log Dump in Tobermory is a gorgeous destination with pristine natural beauty, rugged shorelines, and crystal blue water that looks almost tropical - until you feel it, that is.

Located on the northern tip of the Bruce Peninsula, Halfway Log Dump extends along the shore of Georgian Bay about a 4 hour drive from Toronto.

The area has a historically significant past, and was once used as the halfway point for floating logs - hence the funny name. During the heyday of the timber industry, logs harvested from the surrounding forests were transported by water, temporarily stopping at Halfway Log Dump before continuing their journey.

Today, Halfway Log Dump is most known as a hiking and sightseeing stop for those on their way to Tobermory. This breathtaking section of the Bruce Trail follows the coastline and features steep, rocky terrain and stone beaches.

There are several vantage points along the way where you can peek at the turquoise water from above, but take caution when climbing the rocks. While there, you can also take a cold (but refreshing dip) in Georgian Bay.

While Halfway Log Dump has gained popularity from visitors in recent years, it is still much quieter compared to The Grotto a short drive away, a now-bustling hotspot visited by hundreds of thousands of people every year.

If you're ambitious enough, you can even embark on the 7.7-km hike from Halfway Log Dump to The Grotto, but it's considered quite the challenging hike and can take up to 3 hours each way.

To limit capacity, you now need a reservation for parking to access Halfway Log Dump from June 14 to September 4. Summer weekends tend to fill up quickly, so plan well in advance to avoid disappointment.