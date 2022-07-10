You can now take a bus from Toronto to the famous grotto in Tobermory

If you've ever wanted to visit Tobermory to explore the famous Bruce Peninsula Grotto but don't have access to immediate transportation, don't worry! You can now take a bus from Toronto all the way to the Bruce Peninsula National Park this summer.

Parkbus has announced its weekend schedule for the summer and it's one of the best ways to visit national parks without a car.

This national park is about 4 to 5 hours north, when driving from Toronto, making it a long trip but luckily, the coach bus has air conditioning and an onboard washroom.

There are two pickup locations in the GTA. One is found at 34 Asquith Avenue, right by the Bloor-Yonge subway station, while the second is at the Starbucks at Brampton's Trinity Common Mall.

The bus trip also has two locations where you can get dropped off once you're near your destination. The first is at 22 Hay Bay Road, which is a 5-minute walk to downtown Tobermory, and the last stop is at Bruce Peninsula National Park at Cyprus Lake Campground.

Tobermory is a quaint town and a popular place for people to stay if you're looking for accommodation for the night. You can visit Fathom Five National Park and walk over to the section of Bruce Peninsula National Park that is adjacent to the town.

Unfortunately, Cyprus Lake and the Grotto are too far to walk from the town.

If you get dropped off at the Cyprus Lake Campground, you'll be able to access the trails at Bruce Peninsula National Park that will take you to the Grotto, Overhanging Point and numerous caves.

Parkbus doesn't recommend that Tobermory be a day trip, because you won't have enough time to see anything before the bus leaves back to the city.

Although some routes are pet friendly, this bus route doesn't allow pets on their bus.

Tickets for a return trip from Toronto are priced starting at $129.

If you're looking to head out of the city this summer by bus, you can also check out Flixbus which will have buses going to New York City or London, Ontario daily.